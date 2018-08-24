Listen Live Sports

Duke guard O’Connell has surgery on broken facial bone

August 24, 2018 3:20 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says guard Alex O’Connell has had surgery to repair a broken bone in his face.

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Friday that O’Connell had surgery Thursday on his fractured orbital bone and is expected back for the start of practice in September.

The sophomore broke the bone below his eye socket three minutes into the first game of Duke’s Canadian tour last week and did not play after that.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

