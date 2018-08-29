Dynamo-Red Bulls, Sums

Houston 0 0—0 New York 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, White, 1 (Muyl), 55th minute.

Goalies_Houston, Chris Seitz; New York, Luis Robles.

Yellow Cards_Leonardo, Houston, 89th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, CJ Morgante. 4th Official_Hilario Grajeda.

A_15,042 (25,0.00)

Lineups

Houston_Chris Seitz; Leonardo, Kevin Garcia, Adam Lundqvist, Adolfo Machado; Eric Alexander, Eric Bird, Luis Gil (Romell Quioto, 59th), Memo Rodriguez; Alberth Elis (Arturo Alvarez, 75th), Ronaldo Pena (Mauro Manotas, 67th).

New York_Luis Robles; Fidel Escobar, Connor Lade, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Cristian Casseres (Aaron Long, 82nd), Sean Davis, Alex Muyl (Marc Rzatkowski, 76th); Andreas Ivan (Daniel Royer, 66th), Brian White.

