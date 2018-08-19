Dzeko scores stunning late goal as Roma beats Torino

MILAN (AP) — Edin Dzeko scored a late stunning goal to snatch a 1-0 win for Roma at Torino in their opening Serie A game on Sunday.

The match appeared headed for a 0-0 draw with only two minutes remaining. But Roma debutant Justin Kluivert — who had been brought on in the 70th minute — went past several defenders before providing a pinpoint cross for Dzeko to volley in under the crossbar from a tight angle.

“It was a really lovely cross and I scored an even lovelier goal,” Dzeko said. “Let’s say it’s among the top three goals in my career.”

Dzeko had hit the upright twice. Aleksandar Kolarov had also hit the woodwork for Roma, as had Tomas Rincon for Torino.

Torino had a goal disallowed on video review early in the second half as scorer Iago Falque was marginally offside.

Roma finished third last season, 18 points behind champion Juventus and five above fourth-place Inter Milan.

OPENING UPSET

Inter Milan’s season got off to a poor start as it lost 1-0 at Sassuolo, which is becoming a bogey team for the Nerazzurri.

Domenico Berardi converted a first-half penalty after Joao Mario had brought down Federico Di Francesco.

It could have been worse as Kevin-Prince Boateng hit the post on his Sassuolo debut.

Inter laid siege to the Sassuolo goal in the second half but Andrea Consigli pulled off a number of fine stops and the hosts hung on for their seventh win in 11 matches against Inter.

OTHER MATCHES

Parma’s first match back in the top flight ended in disappointment as it let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Udinese.

Parma is back in Serie A only three years since being declared bankrupt, after becoming the first Italian club to earn three straight promotions.

Fellow newly promoted side Empoli did better, beating Cagliari 2-0.

Elsewhere, Filippo Inzaghi’s first match in charge of Bologna ended in defeat as his team lost 1-0 at home to Spal.

AC Milan vs. Genoa and Sampdoria vs. Fiorentina had been postponed on request from the two soccer teams from Genoa following the bridge collapse in the Italian city.

More AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA

