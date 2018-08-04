Earthquakes-FC Dallas, Sums

San Jose 1 2—3 Dallas 1 0—1

First half_1, San Jose, Qazaishvili, 4, 19th minute. 2, Dallas, Lamah, 8 (Barrios), 23rd.

Second half_3, San Jose, Hyka, 2 (Godoy), 47th. 4, San Jose, Qazaishvili, 5 (Wondolowski), 88th.

Goalies_San Jose, Andrew Tarbell; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez.

Yellow Cards_Kashia, San Jose, 74th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Nick Uranga. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_17,282 (20,500)

Lineups

San Jose_Andrew Tarbell; Harold Cummings, Guram Kashia, Nick Lima; Luis Fernandes, Anibal Godoy, Jahmir Hyka (Chris Wondolowski, 63rd), Valeri Qazaishvili, Shea Salinas; Magnus Eriksson (Florian Jungwirth, 78th), Danny Hoesen (Quincy Amarikwa, 82nd).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon (Ryan Hollingshead, 70th), Matt Hedges, Marcos Pedroso, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah, Victor Ulloa (Jacori Hayes, 52nd); Tesho Akindele (Cristian Colman, 63rd), Maximiliano Urruti.

