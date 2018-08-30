Listen Live Sports

Elderly leads UAB to 52-0 win, 1st shutout in 10 years

August 30, 2018 11:53 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A.J. Erdely threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Brown rushed for 102 yards and a score as UAB posted its first shutout since 2008 with a 52-0 victory over Savannah State in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night.

The victory also tied the record for the second-largest win in program history.

Brown got the Blazers on the board early when he rushed for 3 yards to take a 7-0 lead with 10:54 left in the first quarter. Chris Woolbright returned an interception 34 yards for a score, Erdely hit Andre Wilson with a 14-yard scoring strike and Kingston Davis busted in from the 1 as the Blazers took a 28-0 lead into the break.

Collin Lisa hauled in most of Erdely’s passes, grabbing 10 for 93 yards and a touchdown. Andre Wilson caught three for 37 yards and a score.

The Blazer defense limited Savannah State to just 23 yards passing and 155 yards on the ground while racking up 548 total yards.

