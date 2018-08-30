Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Elvis Dumervil retires after 12 years in NFL

August 30, 2018 12:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pass rusher Elvis Dumervil is retiring from the NFL after 12 years.

Dumervil announced his decision on Thursday. He says he wants to spend more time with his family and real estate business.

Dumervil entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick in Denver in 2006. He spent seven years with the Broncos, four more with Baltimore and finished his career last year with San Francisco. He finished his career with 105 1/2 sacks. That ranks fourth in the NFL since he entered the league, trailing only DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen and Julius Peppers.

Dumervil made five Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2009 and 2014.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'