Ericsson unhurt after high-speed crash at Italian GP

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson will try to qualify for the Italian Grand Prix less than 24 hours after walking away unscathed from a spectacular crash in practice on Friday.

Ericsson lost control of his car at 350 kph (220 mph) as he attempted to brake, and crashed into the barriers on the left of the track before rolling over four times in the air.

He got out of the car unaided. He then walked down pit lane and smiled to the cheering fans.

“I am all fine,” Ericsson said in a video posted to social media. “It was a big one. The safety of the cars is incredible. Hopefully, tomorrow we should be back fighting and I look forward to that.”

Ericsson was cleared by doctors to race for the remainder of the weekend.

“Marcus is OK,” Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur said. “We had a chat together after the session.

“He was disappointed to miss the rest of the practice session, and also a bit shocked, but the car will be ready to race.”

Sauber later confirmed Ericsson’s crash was caused by a mechanical failure after the Drag Reduction System on his rear wing did not close, which caused him to lose control.

The incident, which happened two minutes into the second practice, could have been worse if not for the halo protective device, which was introduced this season.

Drivers have had mixed reactions to the halo but last weekend’s race in Belgium effectively ended the debate after Charles Leclerc — Ericsson’s Sauber teammate — was unharmed after Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari bounced on top of his car during a first-lap crash.

