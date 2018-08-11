European Golf Team Championships Results

Saturday At PGA Centenary Course Gleneagles, Scotland Purse: $635,000 Yardage: 6,624; Par: 72 Mixed Team Foursomes-Stroke Play

Iceland — 141

Britain 3 — 142

Sweden 2 — 143

Spain — 143

Britain 1 — 145

Sweden 1 — 145

Austria — 147

Belgium — 148

Britain 2 — 149

Norway — 149

Italy — 150

