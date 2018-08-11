Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

European Golf Team Championships Results

August 11, 2018 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At PGA Centenary Course
Gleneagles, Scotland
Purse: $635,000
Yardage: 6,624; Par: 72
Mixed Team Foursomes-Stroke Play

Iceland — 141

Britain 3 — 142

Sweden 2 — 143

Spain — 143

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Britain 1 — 145

Sweden 1 — 145

Austria — 147

Belgium — 148

Britain 2 — 149

Norway — 149

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Italy — 150

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington