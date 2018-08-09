European PGA-European Golf Team Championships Results,0525

At PGA Centenary Course Gleneagles, Scotland Purse: $635,000 Yardage: 6,624; Par: 72 Wednesday Four-Ball Match Play Men Group A

Britain 1, halved Spain 2

Sweden 2, def. Sweden 1, 1 up

Group B

Britain 3, def. Britain 2, 4 and 3

Italy 2, def. Ireland, 2 and 1

Group C

Spain 1, def. Portugal, 2 and 1

Poland, def. Denmark, 1 up

Group D

Norway, def. Italy 1, 4 and 3

Iceland, def. Belgium, 6 and 5

Women Group A

Britain 1, def. Spain, 5 and 4

Germany 2, def. Belgium, 5 and 3

Group B

France 1, def. Germany 1, 4 and 3

France 2, def. Sweden 2, 2 and 1

Group C

Britain 3, def. Iceland, 5 and 4

Finland, def. Austria, 3 and 2

Group D

Britain 2, def. Sweden 1, 3 and 2

Sweden 3, def. Norway, 5 and 4

Thursday Group A

Britain 1, def. Sweden 1, 6 and 5

Spain 2, def. Sweden 2, 1 up

Group B

Italy 2, def. Britain 2, 2 and 1

Britain 3, def. Ireland, 2 and 1

Group C

Spain 1, def. Poland, 2 and 1

Portugal, def. Denmark, 2 and 1

Group D

Norway, def. Belgium, 2 up

Iceland, def. Italy 1, 2 and 1

Women Group A

Britain 1, def. Germany 2, 4 and 3

Spain, halved Belgium

Group B

France 1, halved France 2

Sweden 2, def. Germany 1, 3 and 2

Group C

Britain 3, def. Austria, 5 and 3

Iceland, halved Finland

Group D

Britain 2, def. Norway, 1 up

Sweden 1, def. Sweden 3, 5 and 4

