European PGA-European Golf Team Championships Results,0525

|At PGA Centenary Course
|Gleneagles, Scotland
|Purse: $635,000
|Yardage: 6,624; Par: 72
|Wednesday
|Four-Ball Match Play
|Men
|Group A
Britain 1, halved Spain 2
Sweden 2, def. Sweden 1, 1 up
Britain 3, def. Britain 2, 4 and 3
Italy 2, def. Ireland, 2 and 1
Spain 1, def. Portugal, 2 and 1
Poland, def. Denmark, 1 up
Norway, def. Italy 1, 4 and 3
Iceland, def. Belgium, 6 and 5
Britain 1, def. Spain, 5 and 4
Germany 2, def. Belgium, 5 and 3
France 1, def. Germany 1, 4 and 3
France 2, def. Sweden 2, 2 and 1
Britain 3, def. Iceland, 5 and 4
Finland, def. Austria, 3 and 2
Britain 2, def. Sweden 1, 3 and 2
Sweden 3, def. Norway, 5 and 4
Britain 1, def. Sweden 1, 6 and 5
Spain 2, def. Sweden 2, 1 up
Italy 2, def. Britain 2, 2 and 1
Britain 3, def. Ireland, 2 and 1
Spain 1, def. Poland, 2 and 1
Portugal, def. Denmark, 2 and 1
Norway, def. Belgium, 2 up
Iceland, def. Italy 1, 2 and 1
Britain 1, def. Germany 2, 4 and 3
Spain, halved Belgium
France 1, halved France 2
Sweden 2, def. Germany 1, 3 and 2
Britain 3, def. Austria, 5 and 3
Iceland, halved Finland
Britain 2, def. Norway, 1 up
Sweden 1, def. Sweden 3, 5 and 4
