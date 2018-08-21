Ex-football player found not guilty in rape case

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A former University of South Dakota football player has been found not guilty of attempted rape.

The Argus Leader reports Clay County jurors announced the verdict Tuesday evening. Twenty-two-year-old Dale Williamson of Donalsonville, Georgia, had been charged with attempted second-degree rape stemming from an October 2017 incident.

Police alleged Williamson and fellow player Danny Rambo entered a bedroom where a woman was having consensual sex with another player and assaulted her at the off-campus residence the three players shared.

Williamson denied being involved or even being in the room during the incident .

Rambo pleaded guilty in March to sexual contact without consent and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail.

Williamson is also facing a rape charge for a separate alleged incident in March 2017.

