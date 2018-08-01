Listen Live Sports

Ex-NFL LB Merriman to fight in bare-knuckle boxing match

August 1, 2018 1:09 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former NFL linebacker known as “Lights Out” will try to punch out an opponent’s lights in a bare-knuckle boxing match.

Shawne Merriman has agreed to compete with the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation on a pay-per-view event in Casper, Wyoming, this fall, the promoters announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Merriman was a three-time Pro Bowl selection during his eight-year NFL career with the Chargers and the Bills.

Merriman retired from the NFL in 2013, and he flirted with the idea of becoming a professional wrestler the next year. He has trained in mixed martial arts during his retirement, even considering a professional bout in Japan.

Several UFC veterans also have agreed to fight on the bare-knuckle show in Wyoming.

