Ex-University of Delaware baseball player charged with rape

August 25, 2018 4:01 pm
 
GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A 22-year-old former baseball player at the University of Delaware has been arrested after a woman reported that he sexually assaulted her.

Delaware State Police announced Friday afternoon that Clay Conaway of Georgetown had been taken into custody earlier in the week. He was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape.

The university’s director of external relations, Andrea Boyle Tippett, confirmed Saturday that Conaway had been a member of the baseball team but was no longer. She declined further comment, apart from saying he was no longer on campus.

Police say Conaway has been arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $70,000 secured bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

