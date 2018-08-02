Fabio Fognini advances to Los Cabos semifinals

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Second-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy advanced to the Mifel Open semifinals Thursday night, beating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-2 in the hard-court event.

The 31-year-old Fognini, ranked 15th in the world, is seeking his third victory of the year after winning clay-court tournaments in Bastad and Sao Paolo.

Fognini will face British left-hander Cameron Norrie, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France. Norrie also reached the semifinals last week in Atlanta.

Top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina faced Belarus’ Egor Gerasimov in the late match. The winner will play third-seeded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a 6-2, 6-3 winner over American Michael Mmoh. Dzumhur won a grass-court event in June in Turkey after breaking through last year in Russia with indoor titles in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Del Potro opened his summer hard-court season Wednesday night with a victory over Marcos Giron, the fourth-ranked star’s first match since losing to Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Del Potro has 22 career victories, winning this year on hard courts at Indian Wells and Acapulco.

