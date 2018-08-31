FANTASY PLAYS: A closer still widely available on waivers

As we head into the final weeks of the fantasy baseball season we must continue to work the waiver wire as rosters expand after September 1. Many of the prospects that will get promoted have already seen some big league action.

However, it’s still important to monitor their progress and determine if they can help improve your team. There’s still plenty of talent on league waiver wires. We’ll identify players who can steal bases, and we’ll also introduce you to a closer who’s owned in less than 25 percent of fantasy leagues.

PLAYERS TO PICK UP

LUIS URIAS, 2B/SS, San Diego Padres (23 percent owned in CBSSports.com leagues) – Urias will be batting close to the top of the Padres lineup as their starting second baseman for the rest of the season. Urias can hit for average, as his .306 career minor league batting average suggests, and he could also potentially help you in the stolen base category.

AMED ROSARIO, SS, New York Mets (45 percent) – Rosario is another infielder who can provide a boost in batting average and stolen bases. He got off to a slow start but is batting .329 with five stolen bases in his last 19 games.

ROMAN QUINN, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (6 percent) – Quinn has stolen at least 30 bases in five different minor league seasons and he’s been a fixture in the Phillies lineup for the past few weeks. He’s batting .369 and has a .388 OBP in 27 games for the Phillies this season.

TREVOR HILDENBERGER RP, Minnesota Twins (22 percent) – It isn’t often that fantasy baseball players can find a closer on the waiver wire this late in the season, but since Aug. 11, Hildenberger has notched a win and converted all five of his save opportunities.

TWO-START PITCHERS TO STREAM

MATT HARVEY, SP, Cincinnati Reds (50 percent) – Harvey has a 3.18 ERA and has struck out 24 batters over his last 23 IP. He has favorable matchups against the Pirates and Padres next week.

JOEY LUCCHESI, SP, San Diego Padres (53 percent) – Lucchesi’s ERA is actually better when he pitches on the road (2.89 on the road vs. 3.97 home ERA). He’s a strikeout pitcher who has road matchups next week against the Diamondbacks and Reds.

JAKOB JUNIS, SP, Kansas City Royals (40 percent) – Junis has a 2.32 ERA in his last five starts, striking out 33 batters in 31 innings while walking just five. He takes on the Indians and later has a winnable start against the Twins next week.

HITTERS TO STREAM

COLIN MORAN 1B/3B, Pittsburgh Pirates (17 percent) – Moran has been getting consistent at bats and he’s made them count. He’s batting .333 over the past two weeks. He takes on the Braves to start the weekend but finishes next week with a juicy matchup against the Reds, against whom he’s batted .317 with three home runs on the season.

MIKIE MAHTOOK, OF, Detroit Tigers (1 percent) – Baseball fans sometimes forget that Mahtook was a first round pick in baseball’s 2011 amateur draft. He’s got skills and is batting .360 over his last seven games. He ends next week with a three-game set against a soft White Sox pitching staff.

JOEY WENDLE 2B/OF, Tampa Bay Rays (28 percent) – Wendle is batting .333 with five stolen bases over the past month. He ends the week against the Blue Jays, who have a league worst 7.59 ERA over the past week.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RotoExperts: https://rotoexperts.com/

