Ferguson leads Maine to 35-7 win over New Hampshire

August 30, 2018 10:37 pm
 
ORONO, Maine (AP) — Chris Ferguson threw two touchdown passes and Drew Belcher added a 52-yard scoring toss as Maine opened the season beating New Hampshire 35-7 on Thursday night in the 107th meeting between the two schools.

It was the second straight year for the Colonial Athletic Association schools to face each other in the season opener and the first win for Maine over New Hampshire since 2010. New Hampshire escaped with a 24-23 victory in the season opener last year.

Ferguson threw for 199 yards and Belcher tossed just one pass, but he also hauled in five passes from Ferguson for 34 yards. Jaquan Blair grabbed three tosses for 70 yards and a score. Joe Fitzpatrick rushed 17 times for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Black Bears.

Maine jumped out to a 22-0 halftime advantage and eased to the victory.

Christian Lupoli threw for 98 yards and one score to lead New Hampshire.

