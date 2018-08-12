Fever-Aces, Box

INDIANA (74)

Achonwa 2-10 1-2 5, Dupree 4-13 0-0 8, Pondexter 2-6 2-2 6, Vivians 3-8 0-0 8, Wheeler 5-12 0-0 13, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, K.Mitchell 4-11 1-2 11, Mavunga 1-2 1-1 3, McCall 4-6 1-2 9, T.Mitchell 4-12 0-0 11. Totals 29-80 6-9 74.

LAS VEGAS (92)

McBride 7-11 3-3 18, Plum 9-14 0-0 20, Swords 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 7-16 5-6 19, Young 2-9 3-4 7, Bone 1-1 0-0 2, Coffey 0-1 1-2 1, Hamby 4-6 1-1 9, Jefferson 4-8 2-3 11, Nared 1-5 0-0 2, Park 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 36-78 16-21 92.

Indiana 22 18 18 16—74 Las Vegas 28 23 22 19—92

3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-22 (T.Mitchell 3-3, Wheeler 3-8, Vivians 2-4, K.Mitchell 2-7), Las Vegas 4-12 (Plum 2-5, McBride 1-2, Jefferson 1-2, Hamby 0-1, Nared 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 33 (T.Mitchell 8), Las Vegas 48 (Hamby 9). Assists_Indiana 19 (T.Mitchell, Wheeler 5), Las Vegas 19 (McBride, Young 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Las Vegas 18. A_5,213 (12,000).

