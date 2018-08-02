Listen Live Sports

Fever beat Wings 84-78 for 4th win of season

August 2, 2018 9:25 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cappie Pondexter scored 18 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures and the Fever beat the Dallas Wings 84-78 on Thursday night for their fourth victory of the season.

Erica Wheeler made two free throws with 25.6 seconds left to give the Fever (4-23) an 82-74 lead. Dallas answered with a four-point possession, but Pondexter sealed it with two free throws.

Natalie Achonwa added 13 points, and Indiana had a season-high 13 steals. Candice Dupree and Victoria Vivians each had 12 points.

Elizabeth Cambage had 37 points and nine rebounds for Dallas (14-13), The Wings have lost four straight games.

Cambage scored 17 of Dallas’ opening 21 points and finished the quarter with 19 as the Wings led 25-20. Dallas was limited to 14 points in the second quarter — with two from Cambage — and trailed 43-39 at halftime. She had 33 points after three quarters.

