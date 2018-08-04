Fever-Liberty, Box

INDIANA (68)

Achonwa 4-10 2-3 10, Dupree 10-18 5-5 25, Pondexter 3-15 3-3 10, Vivians 2-2 0-0 6, Wheeler 4-9 1-1 10, K.Mitchell 1-9 0-0 2, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 1-6 3-4 5. Totals 25-69 14-16 68.

NEW YORK (55)

Boyd 2-7 2-2 6, Charles 5-10 1-1 11, Coleman 2-4 0-0 5, Rodgers 1-4 2-2 5, Vaughn 4-7 0-0 8, Allen 0-6 0-0 0, Hartley 2-9 2-4 8, Nurse 3-11 1-1 7, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Zahui B 1-5 3-4 5. Totals 20-63 11-14 55.

Indiana 7 24 20 17—68 New York 21 14 18 2—55

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-13 (Vivians 2-2, Wheeler 1-3, Pondexter 1-4, K.Mitchell 0-4), New York 4-23 (Hartley 2-7, Coleman 1-1, Rodgers 1-4, Zahui B 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Allen 0-1, Charles 0-2, Nurse 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 37 (Achonwa 13), New York 39 (Charles 10). Assists_Indiana 15 (Wheeler 7), New York 14 (Charles 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, New York 19. Technicals_New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second). A_2,225 (5,000).

