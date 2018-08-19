Fever-Sky, Box

INDIANA (97)

Achonwa 5-10 1-1 11, Dupree 10-16 2-4 22, Pondexter 9-14 0-0 22, Vivians 2-5 2-2 6, Wheeler 2-3 0-0 5, Alexander 1-2 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 4-14 5-6 14, Mavunga 0-0 1-2 1, McCall 0-2 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 5-9 2-2 14. Totals 38-75 13-17 97.

CHICAGO (92)

DeShields 10-17 5-6 27, Dolson 4-6 2-2 11, Quigley 2-9 0-0 5, Vandersloot 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 4-9 1-2 9, Coates 3-4 2-2 8, Copper 3-7 0-1 7, Harper 2-3 0-0 6, Ndour 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 5-7 2-2 12. Totals 36-67 12-15 92.

Indiana 22 25 31 19—97 Chicago 27 27 17 21—92

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-16 (Pondexter 4-4, T.Mitchell 2-2, Wheeler 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-6, Vivians 0-2), Chicago 8-20 (Harper 2-3, DeShields 2-3, Dolson 1-1, Ndour 1-1, Copper 1-3, Quigley 1-5, Parker 0-1, Williams 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 35 (Achonwa 9), Chicago 28 (Dolson 6). Assists_Indiana 21 (K.Mitchell, Dupree 6), Chicago 29 (Vandersloot 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 14, Chicago 16. A_7,118 (10,387).

