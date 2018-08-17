Listen Live Sports

FIFA fines Atletico Madrid for 3rd-party influence

August 17, 2018
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has fined Atletico Madrid for third-party interference in a player transfer.

FIFA says the transfer for an unnamed player included a contract which “enabled a third party to influence the club’s independence in employment and transfer-related matters.”

Atletico, which beat Real Madrid 4-2 in the European Super Cup on Wednesday, was fined 52,500 Swiss francs ($52,720).

FIFA cracked down on third-party ownership of players in 2015. Until then, investors were able to buy shares in players in some countries, raising questions over possible conflicts of interest.

It’s not the first time FIFA and Atletico have tangled over transfer issues. In 2016, FIFA banned Atletico from signing players for two transfer windows in a dispute over transfers involving players under 18.

More AP Spanish soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga and https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer

