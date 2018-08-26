Listen Live Sports

Fight at Arkansas football game prompts stadium evacuation

August 26, 2018 10:06 am
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a fight during a high school football game in Arkansas caused panic and prompted more than 38,000 people in attendance to quickly exit the stadium, resulting in a few minor injuries.

Little Rock police spokesman Steve Moore says a disturbance happened Saturday night during the third quarter of the game between Benton and Bryant high schools.

Authorities say the crowd at the game might have thought shots had been fired, causing people to flee. Police say the sound of a barricade being knocked over might have also spooked the crowd.

Moore says the incident is still under investigation but there’s no confirmation that any shots were fired.

Moore says most of the injuries were heat related. A couple of people sustained minor leg injuries while exiting the stadium.

