Fight Schedule

Aug. 24

At The Armory, Minneapolis (FS1), Jamal James vs. Mahonry Montes, 10, welterweights; Willie Monroe Jr. vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10, middleweights; Jamonty Clark vs. Jeison Rosario, 10, junior middleweights.

Aug. 25

At Gila River Arena, Glendale, Ariz. (ESPN), Raymundo Beltran vs. Jose Pedraza, 12, for Beltran’s WBO lightweight title; Isaac Dogboe vs. Hidenori Otake, 12, for Dogboe’s WBO junior featherweight title.

Aug. 28

At Nakhon Sawan, Thailand, Wanheng Menayothin vs. Pedro Taduran, 12, for Menayothin’s WBC strawweight title.

Sept. 8

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter, 12, for the vacant WBC World welterweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Cesar Barrionuevo, 10, welterweights; Adam Kownacki vs. Charles Martin, 10, heavyweights.

At The Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe Orucuta, 12, junior bantamweights; Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, 12, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title; Kazuto Ioka vs. McWilliams Arroyo, 10, junior bantamweights.

Sept. 14

At Save Mart Center, Fresno, Calif. (ESPN), Jose Ramirez vs. Antonio Orozco, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight title; Maxim Dadashev vs. Antonio DeMarco, 10, junior welterweights.

Sept. 15

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC and WBA middleweight titles.

Sept. 21

At Firelake Arena, Shawnee, Okla. (SHO), Jon Fernandez vs. O’Shaquie Foster, 10, super featherweights.

Sept. 22

At Wembley Stadium, London, Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin, 12, for Joshua’s IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title.

Sep. 24

At Nagoya, Japan, Sho Kimura vs. Kosei Tanaka, 12, for Kimura’s WBO flyweight title.

Sept. 28

At Cebu, Philippines, Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, 12, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title.

Sept. 29

At Cologne, Germany, Manuel Charr vs. Fres Oquendo, 12, for Charr’s WBA World heavyweight title.

Oct. 6

At Bangkok, Thailand, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Iran Diaz, 12, for Sor Rungvisai’s WBC junior bantamweight title.

At Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Johnson, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweight title.

