Fight Schedule

Sept. 1

At The Emperors Palace, South Africa, Thabiso Mchunu vs. Thomas Oosthuizen, 12, cruiserweights.

Sept. 5

At Grozny, Russia, Umar Salamov vs. Denis Liebau, 10, for the WBO International light heavyweight title; Aslambek Idigov vs. Daniel Wanyonyi, 12, for the WBA Asian super middleweight title.

Sept. 8

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter, 12, for the vacant WBC World welterweight title; Yordenis Ugas vs. Cesar Barrionuevo, 10, welterweights; Yordenis Ugas vs. Cesar Barrionuevo, 12, welterweights; Adam Kownacki vs. Charles Martin, 10, heavyweights; Joe Joyce vs. Devin Vargas, 10, heavyweights; Terrel Williams vs. David Grayton, 10, welterweights.

At The Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe Orucuta, 12, junior bantamweights; Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, 12, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title; Kazuto Ioka vs. McWilliams Arroyo, 10, junior bantamweights; Alexanderu Marin vs. Bruno Escalante, 10, junior bantamweights.

Sept. 13

At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas (ESPN), Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Ruslan Madiev, 10, super lightweights.

Sept. 14

At Save Mart Center, Fresno, Calif. (ESPN), Jose Ramirez vs. Antonio Orozco, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight title; Maxim Dadashev vs. Antonio DeMarco, 10, junior welterweights; Jamel Herring vs. John Vincent Moralde, 10, junior lightweights; Hiroki Okada vs. Cristian Coria, 10, junior welterweights.

Sept. 15

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC and WBA middleweight titles; Jaime Munguia vs. Brandon Cook, 12, for Munguia’s WBO junior middleweight title; David Lemieux vs. Gary O’Sullivan, 12, middleweights; Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes, 10, super flyweights; Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Roberto Ortiz, 10, super lightweights.

Sept. 21

At Firelake Arena, Shawnee, Okla. (SHO), Jon Fernandez vs. O’Shaquie Foster, 10, super featherweights.

Sept. 22

At Wembley Stadium, London, Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin, 12, for Joshua’s IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title; Yvan Mendy vs. Luke Campbell, 12, lightweights; Matty Askin vs. Lawrence Okolie, 12, for Askin’s British cruiserweight title.

Sept. 24

At Nagoya, Japan, Sho Kimura vs. Kosei Tanaka, 12, for Kimura’s WBO flyweight title.

Sept. 28

At Cebu, Philippines, Donnie Nietes vs. Aston Palicte, 12, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title.

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, George Groves vs. Callum Smith, 12, for Groves’ WBA super middleweight title (World Boxing Super Series final).

At Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, Calif. (SHO), Devin Haney vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10, lightweights.

Sept. 29

At Cologne, Germany, Manuel Charr vs. Fres Oquendo, 12, for Charr’s WBA World heavyweight title.

At Oakland, Calif., Jerwin Ancajas vs. Alejandro Santiago Barrios, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title.

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif., Jorge Linares vs. Abner Cotto, 12, super lightweights.

Oct. 4

At the OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, Calif. (ESPN2), Oscar Negrete vs. Joshua Franco, 10, for Negrete’s NABF bantamweight title.

Oct. 6

At Bangkok, Thailand, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Iran Diaz, 12, for Sor Rungvisai’s WBC junior bantamweight title.

At Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Johnson, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweight title; Danny Roman vs. Gavin McDonnell, 12, for Roman’s WBA junior featherweight title; Jessie Vargas vs. Thomas Dulorme, 12, welterweights; Jarrell Miller vs. Tomasz Adamek, 12, heavyweights.

Oct. 7

At Yokohama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Juan Carlos Payano, 12, for Inoue’s WBA bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

Oct. 13

At Ekaterinburg, Russia, Zolani Tete vs. Mikhael Aloyan, 12, for Tete’s WBO bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

At CenturyLink Center, Omaha, Neb. (ESPN), Terence Crawford vs. Jose Benavidez, 12, for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title.

Oct. 20

At Melbourne, Australia, Felix Alvarado vs. Randy Petalcorin, 12, for the vacant IBF junior flyweight title.

At TD Garden, Boston, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12, for Saunders’ WBO middleweight title; Tevin Farmer vs. James Tennyson, 12, for Farmer’s IBF junior lightweight title; Kid Galahad vs. Toka Kahn Clary, 12, featherweights.

Oct. 27

At Madison Square Garden, New York (HBO), Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12, for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

