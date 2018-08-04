Fiji International Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Natadola Bay Championship GC
|Natadola, Fiji
|Purse: $1.25 million
|Yardage: 7,190; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|70-69-69—208
|Terry Pilkadaris, Australia
|70-68-71—209
|Andrew Dodt, Australia
|67-70-72—209
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|67-71-71—209
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|72-67-70—209
|Ben Campbell, New Zealand
|67-66-77—210
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|72-70-69—211
|Poom Saksanin, Thailand
|73-68-71—212
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|69-72-71—212
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|75-66-71—212
|Ashun Wu, China
|70-69-74—213
|Harry Bateman, New Zealand
|70-69-74—213
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|74-67-72—213
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|71-70-72—213
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|72-71-70—213
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|67-72-75—214
|Mark Brown, New Zealand
|75-68-71—214
|Steven Jeffress, Australia
|73-66-75—214
|Damien Jordan, Australia
|75-70-69—214
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|71-73-71—215
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|73-69-73—215
|Also
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|72-74-70—216
|Vijay Singh, Fiji
|76-72-71—219
|John Catlin, United States
|75-72-74—221
