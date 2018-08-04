Listen Live Sports

Fiji International Leading Scores

August 4, 2018 10:36 am
 
Saturday
At Natadola Bay Championship GC
Natadola, Fiji
Purse: $1.25 million
Yardage: 7,190; Par: 72
Third Round
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 70-69-69—208
Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 70-68-71—209
Andrew Dodt, Australia 67-70-72—209
Jarryd Felton, Australia 67-71-71—209
Jake McLeod, Australia 72-67-70—209
Ben Campbell, New Zealand 67-66-77—210
Ernie Els, South Africa 72-70-69—211
Poom Saksanin, Thailand 73-68-71—212
Matthew Griffin, Australia 69-72-71—212
Anthony Quayle, Australia 75-66-71—212
Ashun Wu, China 70-69-74—213
Harry Bateman, New Zealand 70-69-74—213
Justin Harding, South Africa 74-67-72—213
Travis Smyth, Australia 71-70-72—213
Andrew Martin, Australia 72-71-70—213
Nick Cullen, Australia 67-72-75—214
Mark Brown, New Zealand 75-68-71—214
Steven Jeffress, Australia 73-66-75—214
Damien Jordan, Australia 75-70-69—214
Matthew Millar, Australia 71-73-71—215
Marcus Fraser, Australia 73-69-73—215
Also
Johannes Veerman, United States 72-74-70—216
Vijay Singh, Fiji 76-72-71—219
John Catlin, United States 75-72-74—221

