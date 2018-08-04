Fiji International Leading Scores

Saturday At Natadola Bay Championship GC Natadola, Fiji Purse: $1.25 million Yardage: 7,190; Par: 72 Third Round Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 70-69-69—208 Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 70-68-71—209 Andrew Dodt, Australia 67-70-72—209 Jarryd Felton, Australia 67-71-71—209 Jake McLeod, Australia 72-67-70—209 Ben Campbell, New Zealand 67-66-77—210 Ernie Els, South Africa 72-70-69—211 Poom Saksanin, Thailand 73-68-71—212 Matthew Griffin, Australia 69-72-71—212 Anthony Quayle, Australia 75-66-71—212 Ashun Wu, China 70-69-74—213 Harry Bateman, New Zealand 70-69-74—213 Justin Harding, South Africa 74-67-72—213 Travis Smyth, Australia 71-70-72—213 Andrew Martin, Australia 72-71-70—213 Nick Cullen, Australia 67-72-75—214 Mark Brown, New Zealand 75-68-71—214 Steven Jeffress, Australia 73-66-75—214 Damien Jordan, Australia 75-70-69—214 Matthew Millar, Australia 71-73-71—215 Marcus Fraser, Australia 73-69-73—215 Also Johannes Veerman, United States 72-74-70—216 Vijay Singh, Fiji 76-72-71—219 John Catlin, United States 75-72-74—221

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.