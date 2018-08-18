Fire-Impact, Sums

Chicago 0 1—1 Montreal 1 1—2

First half_1, Montreal, Piatti, 12 (penalty kick), 6th minute.

Second half_2, Chicago, Nikolic, 11, 70th. 3, Montreal, Lovitz, 1, 91st.

Goalies_Chicago, Richard Sanchez; Montreal, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 24th; Corrales, Chicago, 41st; Sagna, Montreal, 68th; McCarty, Chicago, 80th.

Advertisement

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Andrew Bigelow. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_18,831 (20,801)

___

Lineups

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Jorge Luis Corrales, Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Nicolas Hasler, Aleksandar Katai (Brandt Bronico, 64th), Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic (Michael De Leeuw, 59th), Bastian Schweinsteiger; Raheem Edwards, Nemanja Nikolic (Drew Conner, 88th).

Montreal_Evan Bush; Rudy Camacho, Rod Fanni, Bacary Sagna, Alejandro Silva (Jeisson Vargas, 82nd); Ken Krolicki (Mike Azira, 67th), Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Matteo Mancosu (Quincy Amarikwa, 62nd).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.