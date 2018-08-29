Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fired Ohio State assistant Zach Smith lashes out in tweets

August 29, 2018 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fired Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith denies that he abused his ex-wife and blames the university president for an investigation that led to the suspension of coach Urban Meyer.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the 34-year-old Smith also lashed out at media, contended the investigation into his behavior was botched and said he hopes Meyer was forced by the university to apologize. He also posted a picture of his two children to tell critics that “your reckless & complete disregard for human beings hurts innocent children.”

Meyer was suspended for three games after an investigation found he mishandled domestic-abuse accusations and other bad behavior from Smith, the grandson of former Ohio State coach and Meyer mentor Earle Bruce.

Ohio State did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|5 Incident Response '18
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hawaii defense personnel honor National Suicide Awareness Month

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot