Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Five-time German Cup winner Schalke reaches second round

August 17, 2018 5:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Five-time German Cup winner Schalke reached the second round of the competition with a hard-fought 2-0 win at fourth-tier side Schweinfurt on Friday.

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb scored a penalty midway through the first half after Schweinfurt defender Philip Messingschlager was adjudged to have brought down Amine Harit.

The home side held out until an own goal from Adam Jabiri with 15 minutes left ensured the Bundesliga side went through – and ended Schweinfurt’s 15-game unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, third-division Wehen Wiesbaden beat second-division St. Pauli 3-2 with two goals in extra time, and second-division Darmstadt won 1-0 at league rival Magdeburg.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

In Saturday’s games, defending champion Eintracht Frankfurt visits Ulm and beaten finalist Bayern Munich travels to play fourth-tier Drochtersen/Assel.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington