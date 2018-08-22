Listen Live Sports

Flyers’ Couturier out 4 weeks with another knee injury

August 22, 2018 2:24 pm
 
Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier is out four weeks after suffering a knee injury for the second time in five months.

General manager Ron Hextall provided the update Wednesday, saying Couturier was injured Aug. 10 in an exhibition game.

Hextall expects Couturier to be a limited participant in training camp when the Flyers get on the ice Sept. 14 and for him to be full-go halfway in. Hextall says it’s not the same injury the 25-year-old suffered when he damaged the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during the playoffs when he collided with teammate Radko Gudas in practice.

Couturier is coming off a breakout season in which he was promoted to Philadelphia’s No. 1 center and set career highs with 31 goals, 45 assists and 76 points. He finished third on the team in scoring.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

