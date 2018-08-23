Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Iowa wrestler sentenced for computer fraud charge

August 23, 2018 7:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former University of Iowa wrestler has been sentenced to four months in federal prison for manipulating the school’s network so he could access its computers and change his and other students’ grades for classes.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa said Thursday that 23-year-old Trevor Graves was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay $67,900 in restitution. Prosecutors say that’s how much it cost the University of Iowa to investigate and respond to the network breach.

Graves pleaded guilty in April to transmission of a command to damage a protected computer.

In a plea agreement, Graves admitted that from March 2015 to November 2016, he manipulated the university’s computer network and obtained professors’ usernames and passwords. He then changed grades for himself and five other students.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American