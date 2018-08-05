Listen Live Sports

Former Louisville basketball player faces drug, gun charges

August 5, 2018 2:13 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chane Behanan, a member of Louisville’s 2013 men’s basketball national championship team, has been arrested on charges of possessing marijuana and receiving a stolen gun.

The 25-year-old Behanan was arrested Saturday night with three other men following a traffic stop.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and noticed drug residue on Behanan’s lap in the back seat. Mitchell says a stolen AK-47-style rifle was found next to him.

Behanan is jailed pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward was a key player in Louisville’s title run. Then-Cardinals coach Rick Pitino dismissed Behanan from the team the next season for a violation of team rules.

The NCAA vacated the championship in February as part of sanctions resulting from a sex scandal.

