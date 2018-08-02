Former Mets pitcher Marcos Molina gets drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Marcos Molina, a free agent since his release from the New York Mets’ Double-A Binghamton farm team on July 14, has been suspended for the rest of the season following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol.

The commissioner’s office announced the discipline under the major league drug program on Thursday. The usual penalty for a first violation is an 80-game suspension. In Molina’s case, an agreement was reached between MLB and the players’ association for the lesser penalty.

A 23-year-old right-hander, Molina was 1-9 with a 6.66 ERA in 14 starts for Binghamton this year and 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA in two starts for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Molina has never pitched in the major leagues but was on the Mets’ 40-man major league roster before his release. He became the 11th player suspended this year under the big league drug program.

There have been 55 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

