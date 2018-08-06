Formula One Points Leaders

Through July 29

1. Lewis Hamilton, 213

2. Sebastian Vettel, 189

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 146

4. Valtteri Bottas, 132

5. Daniel Ricciardo, 118

6. Max Verstappen, 105

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52

8. Kevin Magnussen, 45

9. Fernando Alonso, 44

10. Sergio Perez, 30

11. Carlos Sainz, 30

12. Esteban Ocon, 29

13. Pierre Gasly, 26

14. Romain Grosjean, 21

15. Charles Leclerc, 13

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Marcus Ericsson, 5

18. Lance Stroll, 4

19. Brendon Hartley, 2

