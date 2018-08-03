Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 3, 2018 3:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Zach McAllister for assignment. Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 60-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent SS Carlos Correa to Corpus Christi (TL) for a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed LHP J.A. Happ on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled RHP Luis Cessa and 1B Luke Voit from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Dustin Fowler to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned SS Zach Vincej to Tacoma (PCL). Assigned 2B Gordon Beckham outright to Tacoma. Reinstated 3B Kyle Seager from paternity leave.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Dwight Smith Jr. to Buffalo (IL). Designated OF Darnell Sweeney for assignment. Signed RHP Mike Hauschild to a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Wes Parsons to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brian Duensing on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tyler Mahle to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Jesus Reyes from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHPs Hyun-Jin Ryu and Zac Rosscup to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for rehab assignments.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHPs Yacksel Rios and Jake Thompson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated LHP Adam Morgan from paternity leave.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Nick Kingham to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent 2B Kolten Wong to Peoria (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Bryan Mitchell to Lake Elsinore (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Sold the contract of LHP Sebastian Kessay to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Fernando Abad.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Jonathan Malo. Signed INF Yordan Manduley.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured WR Deontez Alexander. Signed WR Dom Williams. Removed DE Cornelius Washington from the non-football injury list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Restored G Jeremy Vujnovich from the PUP list.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Danilo Silva on a five-month loan from Internacional (Serie A-Brazil).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Michael Mancienne on free transfer from Nottingham Forest (Championship League-England).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Traded M Justin Meram to Columbus for targeted allocation money and an international roster slot.

TORONTO FC — Traded an international roster slot to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money.

COLLEGE

N.C. STATE — Announced transfer TE Cary Angeline will be eligible to play after sitting out the first three games.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington