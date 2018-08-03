Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 3, 2018 6:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Jhan Martinez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed UT Blake Swihart on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Dan Butler from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Kevan Smith on paternity leave. Recalled C Dustin Garneau from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Zach McAllister for assignment. Reinstated LHP Andrew Miller from the 60-day DL. Sent RHPs Josh Tomlin and Evan Marshall to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent SS Carlos Correa to Corpus Christi (TL) for a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Cionel Pérez from Fresno (PCL). Placed RHP Chris Devenski on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 31.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed OF Johnny Field off waivers from Cleveland and optioned him to Rochester (IL). Claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from Toronto.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luis Cessa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Tommy Kahnle from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Dustin Fowler to Nashville (PCL). Assigned RHP Carlos Ramirez outright to Nashville. Recalled OF Roman Laureano from Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned SS Zach Vincej to Tacoma (PCL). Assigned 2B Gordon Beckham outright to Tacoma. Reinstated 3B Kyle Seager from paternity leave.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Tommy Pham on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Dwight Smith Jr. to Buffalo (IL). Designated OF Darnell Sweeney for assignment. Signed RHP Mike Hauschild to a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Wes Parsons to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brian Duensing on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Randy Rosario from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tyler Mahle to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Jesus Reyes from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHPs Hyun-Jin Ryu and Zac Rosscup to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Mike Brockman senior director of facilities.

NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHPs Yacksel Rios and Jake Thompson to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated LHP Adam Morgan from paternity leave.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Nick Kingham and LHP Steven Brault to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent 2B Kolten Wong to Peoria (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Bryan Mitchell to Lake Elsinore (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Sold the contract of LHP Sebastian Kessay to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Fernando Abad.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Jonathan Malo. Signed INF Yordan Manduley.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed C Alex Len.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed C Salah Majri.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured WR Deontez Alexander. Signed WR Dom Williams. Removed DE Cornelius Washington from the non-football injury list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Restored G Jeremy Vujnovich from the PUP list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Eric Decker.

NEW YORK GIANTS— Waived DB Kenneth Durden. Signed DB Leonard Johnson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Kendall Reyes. Waived/injured DL Shaneil Jenkins.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve. Waived/injured DL Connor Flagel. Agreed to terms with OT Laurence Gibson. Removed TE Phillip Supernaw from the PUP list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Gemel Smith to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Danilo Silva on a five-month loan from Internacional (Serie A-Brazil).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Michael Mancienne on free transfer from Nottingham Forest (Championship League-England).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Traded M Justin Meram to Columbus for targeted allocation money and an international roster slot.

TORONTO FC — Traded an international roster slot to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money.

COLLEGE

CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE — Named Tony Castro assistant men’s soccer coach.

CAMPBELL — Named Weston Glaser linebackers coach.

LSU — Suspended football G Ed Ingram indefinitely.

N.C. STATE — Announced transfer TE Cary Angeline will be eligible to play after sitting out the first three games.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Jimmy Redovian assistant baseball coach.

