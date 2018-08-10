Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 10, 2018 2:56 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Jorge De La Rosa. Transferred RHP Yu Darvish to the 60-day DL. Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Alfredo Angarita was transferred to Fresno (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Paul Ludden.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Jake Fisher. Placed RHP John Brownell on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Ricky Schafer.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Isaac Gil and LHP Trey Robledo.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tim Scott to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Austin Fleer and HB Ray Lawry.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dylan Larkin to a five-year contract.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Alex Moore women’s assistant basketball coach.

SAN FRANCISCO — Named Pat McCurry cross country and track and field coach.

TENNESSEE — Signed women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick to a three-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

