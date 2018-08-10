Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended San Diego minor league 3B Diego Goris (El Paso-PCL) 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday, Aug. 6.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Fernando Rodney. Designated RHP Chris Hatcher for assignment. Assigned LHP Jeremy Bleich outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Jorge De La Rosa. Transferred RHP Yu Darvish to the 60-day DL. Optioned LHP Randy Rosario to Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Joakim Soria on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Adrian Houser from Colorado Springs (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired 1B Justin Bour and cash from Miami for LHP McKenzie Mills.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — optioned RHP Derek Law to Sacramento (PCL). Selected RHP Casey Kelly from Sacamento. Transferred RHP Johnny Cueto to the 60-day DL.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced INF Alfredo Angarita was transferred to Fresno (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Paul Ludden.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Jake Fisher. Placed RHP John Brownell on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Ricky Schafer.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Isaac Gil and LHP Trey Robledo.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Tim Scott to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Austin Fleer and HB Ray Lawry.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Amari Coleman, CB Aaron Davis and TE Colin Jeter. Waived DE Kiante Anderson and TE Jason Reese. Waived injured TE Donnie Ernsberger.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dylan Larkin to a five-year contract.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Kyle Ruschell wrestling coach.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Announced women’s basketball F Patricia Albert and C Alexis Taylor have tranferred from Coppin State and G Etalyia Vogt has transferred from Towson.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Alex Moore women’s assistant basketball coach.

SAN FRANCISCO — Named Pat McCurry cross country and track and field coach.

TENNESSEE — Signed women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick to a three-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

