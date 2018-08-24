Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 24, 2018 2:58 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day DL. Assigned C Chris Rabago outright to Trenton (EL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Peyton Sanderlin.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded OF Dan Motl to St. Paul for a player to be named. Signed INF Corey Vasquez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Hector Silvestre. Placed RHP Tyler Badamo on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Josh McClain.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Vince Carter.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of veteran DT Chris Baker.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Juante Baldwin. Placed QB Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list.

OLYMPICS

USADA — Announced track and field athlete Demi Payne tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a four-year sanction for her violation.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Signed athletic director Greg Byrne to a three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025 and women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry to a two-year contract extension through April 30, 2022.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Mitch Krywulycz men’s golf coach, Matt Creeron Cougar Club development officer and Megan Spellman development associate.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Alexandra Place women’s assistant soccer coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Bobby Collins men’s assistant basketball coach.

TULANE — Named Olivia Grayson director of student-athlete development and video for women’s basketball.

