Friday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day DL. Assigned C Chris Rabago outright to Trenton (EL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Peyton Sanderlin.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded OF Dan Motl to St. Paul for a player to be named. Signed INF Corey Vasquez.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Hector Silvestre. Placed RHP Tyler Badamo on the inactive list.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Josh McClain.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Vince Carter.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of veteran DT Chris Baker.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Juante Baldwin. Placed QB Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Charcandrick West.
USADA — Announced track and field athlete Demi Payne, tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a four-year sanction for the violation.
ALABAMA — Signed athletic director Greg Byrne to a three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025 and women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry to a two-year contract extension through April 30, 2022.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Mitch Krywulycz men’s golf coach, Matt Creeron Cougar Club development officer and Megan Spellman development associate.
IOWA STATE — Suspended freshmen football players Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez indefinitely.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Alexandra Place women’s assistant soccer coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Bobby Collins men’s assistant basketball coach.
TULANE — Named Olivia Grayson director of student-athlete development and video for women’s basketball.
