Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Houston Astros Minor League OF Carlos Diaz 56-game without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, Milwaukee Brewers RHP Franklin Hernandez 76-game without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, and Chicago Cubs RHP Braxton Light 50-game without pay after testing positive for Amphetamine in violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned OF Jabari Blash to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated OF Mike Trout from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP CC Sabathia from the 10-day DL. Assigned C Chris Rabago outright to Trenton (EL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Bartolo Colon on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 21. Recalled INF Hanser Alberto from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Corey Knebel to Colorado Springs (PCL). Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria and RHP Zach Davies from the 10-day DL. Optioned Davies to Wisconsin (MW).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated OF Jay Bruce from the 10-day DL. Optioned 1B Dominic Smith to Las Vegas (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES__ Reinstated INF/OF Sean Rodriguez from the 10-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Casey Kelly to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated RHP Dereck Rodriguez from the 10-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Peyton Sanderlin.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded OF Dan Motl to St. Paul for a player to be named. Signed INF Corey Vasquez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Hector Silvestre. Placed RHP Tyler Badamo on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Josh McClain.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G-F Vince Carter.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Fined New York Jets LB Jordan Jenkins, LB Darron Lee and LB Frankie Luvu each $20,054 for illegal hits in New York’s preseason game at Washington, Minnesota Vikings LB Antwione Williams $20,054 for a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jacksonville Jaguars QB Cody Kessler and Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue $13,369 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after sacking the Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Tom Glick team president.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Terminated the contract of veteran DT Chris Baker.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Juante Baldwin. Placed QB Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Charcandrick West.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived-injured RB Martez Carter, OL Cameron Jefferson and RB Elijah Wellman.

OLYMPICS

USADA — Announced track and field athlete Demi Payne, tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a four-year sanction for the violation.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Signed athletic director Greg Byrne to a three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025 and women’s basketball coach Kristy Curry to a two-year contract extension through April 30, 2022.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Mitch Krywulycz men’s golf coach, Matt Creeron Cougar Club development officer and Megan Spellman development associate.

IOWA STATE — Suspended freshmen football players Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez indefinitely.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Alexandra Place women’s assistant soccer coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Bobby Collins men’s assistant basketball coach.

TULANE — Named Olivia Grayson director of student-athlete development and video for women’s basketball.

