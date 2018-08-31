Friday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired OF Andrew McCutchen from San Francisco for INF Abiatal Avelino, RHP Juan De Paula and cash.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired C Drew Butera and cash considerations from Kansas City for LHP Jerry Vasto.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Richard Prigatano.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Parker Ehinger to Dallas for CB Charvarius Ward.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with DT Aaron Donald on a six-year contract through 2024.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Traded DB Jordan Richards to Atlanta for a conditional 2020 draft pick.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Nick Luukko and G Branden Komm.
BROWN — Named John Svec and Mike Higgins men’s assistant lacrosse coaches.
FREDONIA STATE — Named P.J. Gondek assistant director of athletics.
IOWA STATE — Suspended senior DB De’Monte Ruth one game after being arrested for driving with a suspended license.
MARTIN METHODIST — Named Billy Evans Women’s Basketball coach.
