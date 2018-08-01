Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

August 1, 2018 12:44 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 38 29 .567
Washington 37 30 .552 1
Lake Erie 36 30 .545
Schaumburg 35 32 .522 3
Traverse City 31 34 .477 6
Windy City 28 39 .418 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 33 31 .516
Florence 34 33 .507 ½
River City 34 33 .507 ½
Southern Illinois 31 32 .492
Evansville 32 34 .485 2
Gateway 28 40 .412 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 4, River City 2

Washington 4, Normal 3

Florence 4, Schaumburg 3

Evansville 7, Joliet 1

Gateway 9, Lake Erie 2

River City 8, Windy City 5

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

