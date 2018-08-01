Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Washington
|37
|30
|.552
|1
|Lake Erie
|36
|30
|.545
|1½
|Schaumburg
|35
|32
|.522
|3
|Traverse City
|31
|34
|.477
|6
|Windy City
|28
|39
|.418
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|33
|31
|.516
|—
|Florence
|34
|33
|.507
|½
|River City
|34
|33
|.507
|½
|Southern Illinois
|31
|32
|.492
|1½
|Evansville
|32
|34
|.485
|2
|Gateway
|28
|40
|.412
|7
___
Windy City 4, River City 2
Washington 4, Normal 3
Florence 4, Schaumburg 3
Evansville 7, Joliet 1
Gateway 9, Lake Erie 2
River City 8, Windy City 5
Gateway at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.
Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
