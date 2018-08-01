Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 38 29 .567 — Washington 37 30 .552 1 Lake Erie 36 31 .537 2 Schaumburg 35 32 .522 3 Traverse City 31 34 .477 6 Windy City 28 40 .412 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 33 31 .516 — River City 35 33 .515 — Florence 34 33 .507 ½ Southern Illinois 31 32 .492 1½ Evansville 32 34 .485 2 Gateway 29 40 .420 6½

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 4, River City 2

Washington 4, Normal 3

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence 4, Schaumburg 3

Evansville 7, Joliet 1

Gateway 9, Lake Erie 2

River City 8, Windy City 5

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

