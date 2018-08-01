Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 1, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 38 29 .567
Washington 37 30 .552 1
Lake Erie 36 31 .537 2
Schaumburg 35 32 .522 3
Traverse City 31 34 .477 6
Windy City 28 40 .412 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 33 31 .516
River City 35 33 .515
Florence 34 33 .507 ½
Southern Illinois 31 32 .492
Evansville 32 34 .485 2
Gateway 29 40 .420

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington