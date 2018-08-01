Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 1, 2018 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 38 29 .567
Washington 37 30 .552 1
Lake Erie 36 32 .529
Schaumburg 35 33 .515
Traverse City 31 35 .470
Windy City 28 40 .412 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Normal 33 31 .516
Florence 35 33 .515
River City 35 33 .515
Southern Illinois 32 32 .500 1
Evansville 32 34 .485 2
Gateway 30 40 .429 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway 7, Lake Erie 1

Gateway 7, Lake Erie 1

Florence 8, Schaumburg 3

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Southern Illinois 2, Traverse City 0

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington