Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 38 29 .567 — Washington 38 30 .559 ½ Lake Erie 36 32 .529 2½ Schaumburg 35 33 .515 3½ Traverse City 31 35 .470 6½ Windy City 28 40 .412 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Florence 35 33 .515 — River City 35 33 .515 — Normal 33 32 .508 ½ Southern Illinois 32 32 .500 1 Evansville 32 34 .485 2 Gateway 30 40 .429 6

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway 7, Lake Erie 1

Florence 8, Schaumburg 3

Southern Illinois 2, Traverse City 0

Washington 9, Normal 2

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

