Frontier League

August 2, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 38 29 .567
Washington 38 30 .559 ½
Lake Erie 36 32 .529
Schaumburg 35 33 .515
Traverse City 31 35 .470
Windy City 28 40 .412 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Florence 35 33 .515
River City 35 33 .515
Normal 33 32 .508 ½
Southern Illinois 32 32 .500 1
Evansville 32 34 .485 2
Gateway 30 40 .429 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

