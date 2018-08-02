Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 39 29 .574 — Washington 38 30 .559 1 Lake Erie 36 33 .522 3½ Schaumburg 35 33 .515 4 Traverse City 31 36 .463 7½ Windy City 28 41 .406 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 36 33 .522 — Florence 35 33 .515 ½ Normal 33 32 .508 1 Southern Illinois 33 32 .508 1 Evansville 32 35 .478 3 Gateway 31 40 .437 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal 8, Washington 1

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City 5, Windy City 2

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.