Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|39
|29
|.574
|—
|Washington
|38
|31
|.551
|1½
|Schaumburg
|36
|33
|.522
|3½
|Lake Erie
|36
|34
|.514
|4
|Traverse City
|31
|36
|.463
|7½
|Windy City
|28
|42
|.400
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|37
|33
|.529
|—
|Normal
|34
|32
|.515
|1
|Southern Illinois
|33
|32
|.508
|1½
|Florence
|35
|34
|.507
|1½
|Evansville
|32
|35
|.478
|3½
|Gateway
|32
|40
|.444
|6
___
Normal 8, Washington 1
Gateway 9, Lake Erie 1
Schaumburg 9, Florence 2
Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City 5, Windy City 2
Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
