Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 39 29 .574 — Washington 38 31 .551 1½ Schaumburg 36 33 .522 3½ Lake Erie 36 34 .514 4 Traverse City 31 36 .463 7½ Windy City 28 42 .400 12 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 37 33 .529 — Normal 34 32 .515 1 Southern Illinois 33 32 .508 1½ Florence 35 34 .507 1½ Evansville 32 35 .478 3½ Gateway 32 40 .444 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Normal 8, Washington 1

Gateway 9, Lake Erie 1

Schaumburg 9, Florence 2

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City 5, Windy City 2

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

