Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

August 3, 2018 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 40 29 .580
Washington 38 31 .551 2
Schaumburg 36 33 .522 4
Lake Erie 36 34 .514
Traverse City 31 37 .456
Windy City 28 42 .400 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 37 33 .529
Normal 34 32 .515 1
Southern Illinois 34 32 .515 1
Florence 35 34 .507
Evansville 32 36 .471 4
Gateway 32 40 .444 6

___

Friday’s Games

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington