Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|Washington
|38
|31
|.551
|2
|Schaumburg
|36
|33
|.522
|4
|Lake Erie
|36
|34
|.514
|4½
|Traverse City
|31
|38
|.449
|9
|Windy City
|28
|42
|.400
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|37
|33
|.529
|—
|Normal
|35
|32
|.522
|½
|Southern Illinois
|34
|32
|.515
|1
|Florence
|35
|34
|.507
|1½
|Evansville
|32
|36
|.471
|4
|Gateway
|32
|40
|.444
|6
___
Lake Erie at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Normal 5, Traverse City 3
Washington 1, River City 0
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Florence, 2:35 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Windy City, 3:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Normal at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
River City at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Joliet at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.